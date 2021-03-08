VYPE 2021 Softball Preview:​ Public School #8 Atascocita

Over the recent years, Atascocita has always been in the mix. Ashley Boyd enters year seven as the head coach of this squad, which won state just a few years ago. It was an early exit from the playoffs in 2019 for Atascocita, which they are ready to avenge.

Katie Cimusz (Texas) and Mikayla Garza (Galveston College) have been the constants on this team, being four-year starters and being freshmen on the state title team. Garza was 8-3 in the circle a year ago with a 1.39 ERA, while Cimusz crushed it at the plate hitting .577 with eight home runs and 32 RBIs. But they are not it.

Kelsie Kelso, a UNLV-commit, hit .510 with 10 home runs and 28 RBIs, while Kasidi Pickering was en route to a breakout season in 2020, hitting .467 at the plate as a freshman. Boyd expects Pickering to have a monster sophomore season for the Eagles. Another player to watch is Caylee Spangle, who is committed to Concordia. Boyd knows they will have to fill some holes left from the Class of 2020, while also playing solid defense. Atascocita has the pieces to make a run, especially with the offensive firepower they possess.

