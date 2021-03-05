John Cooper's Oguchi opens senior season with a monster throw

Amarachukwu Oguchi has started her senior season off with a bang.

In the first meet of the season, coming off a year where the high school track season was canceled in mid-March of 2020, the John Cooper School thrower set the bar high right out of the gates by setting a new school record in the discus with a toss of 142-feet-6-inches.

Looking back to 2020, the best discus throw by Oguchi came also in the first meet at the Woodlands Christian Invitational with a toss of 122-feet-7-inches. Due to the shortened season, John Cooper School only competed in four meets and there were no SPC Championships.

In the summer, Oguchi competed in 10 different events for discus and her distances just kept getting better and better. On July 24 in the PPA Virtual Meet #12 she hit 135-2.5, on July 31 in the USATF Youth Virtual Summer Challenge she hit 140-6.5 and then 142-11 on September 4.

So, in a year her throws have advanced by nearly 20 feet, which is just remarkable.

Oguchi also competes in the shot put, which she threw for 38-feet-2-inches at the Dick Phillips Relays last week, which is just shy of her PR of 39-10.5, which was set last year.

With the hopes of a full season, Oguchi will eye to win a pair of SPC Championships in a few months and top her 5th place discus and 2nd place shot put finishes from the 2019 SPC Championships.