VYPE Houston Preseason Private School Baseball: Others to Watch

Starting with the big boys, watch out for St. Thomas who have some upper-end talent. The lead bird is Will Rizzo, a shortstop signed to Texas A&M. He makes this team go on offense and defense. Grant Stinger will help out on the mound for the Eagles.

St. Pius X could be a surprise squad with Austin Hunter (Baylor), Tregan Hyder (Labette CC), and football/baseball talent Carson Rodgers (Texas Wesleyan) leading the way. The Panthers have some swagger.

In Division II, Second Baptist School, Emery/Weiner, and Fort Bend Christian Academy should be in the conversation.

For Second Baptist School, Bryce Calloway comes over from the football field and is a solid arm and stick. Alex Diaz (PVAMU) is a backstop behind the plate and Andre Rivers is rangy in the middle infield.

Emery/Weiner is interesting. Joshua Blum (Southern Cal) is a talent on the mound and infielders Max Roffwarg (Swarthmore College) and Connor Duffey are skilled. Alex Mintz (UTSA) runs the outfield.

FBCA's Jordan Kelly (Princeton) and Craig Kelly (St. Thomas) play shortstop and catcher, respectively, locking up the middle of the defense. QB Brady Dever stars at third base and Markos Romo plays second.

In Division III, Bay Area Christian and Cypress Christian should take their district crowns.

BACS is propelled by junior shortstop Jordan Medellin, who is committed to Baylor.

Cypress is led by pitcher Cole Wisenbaker – a Kansas State-commit.

The SPC has a pair of spoilers lying in wait.

The John Cooper School plays a fun brand of baseball under the direction of Mike Williams. Anthony Giannette, Jacob Rebrook, and Jake Pitts will lead the way for the Dragons. For St. John's, it's Jack Ben-Shoshan and Katcher Halligan as the headliners.

