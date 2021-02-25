When COVID-19 abruptly took away the 2020 season, it also stymied the chances of area teams repeating as champions. Episcopal was going for its fourth-straight SPC Crown, while Lutheran South Academy and St. Agnes Academy were both looking for their second-straight. But now they are back looking for redemption for last season. So, who are the best in H-Town?

Here are the 2021 VYPE Houston Preseason Private School Softball Rankings!

1) St. Agnes Academy Tigers

2) Episcopal Knights

3) Lutheran South Academy Pioneers

4) The Woodlands Christian Academy Warriors

5) Fort Bend Christian Academy Eagles



Others to Watch: Second Baptist School, Bay Area Christian School, St. Pius X