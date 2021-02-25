VYPE Houston-area boys basketball playoff scoreboard (Area Round)

It was an extremely busy night on Wednesday in the realm of boys' basketball.
One of the bigger early games was Cypress Creek facing Fort Bend Travis at the Merrell Center. The Cougars haven't been to the Regional Quarters since 2003, while FB Travis has made deep playoff runs recently.
The combination of DJ Richards and sophomore CJ Hadnot was just too much for FB Travis to overcome. Hadnot, who drained a game-winning three-pointer against Lamar on Saturday night in overtime, dropped 22 points - including a halftime buzzer-beating shot. Richards poured in 18 points of his own.
Cypress Creek is rolling at the right time.
"These kids have fun, they compete and they make my job easy," Cy Creek coach Daniel Trocquet said. "Sometimes as a coach it's challenging to coach kids that you have to tug at them to make them be motivated to play hard but with these guys, every day is a battle. They value the things that win games. They love to play defense, they live to get stops and they put the ball in the hole and I try to get out of the way.
"They want to continue to survive and advance."
Cypress Creek moves on to face Ridge Point, which defeated Bellaire 71-42 on Wednesday night.
Full Area Round Scoreboard
Class 6A Region III
Elkins 54, Memorial 40
Heights 57, FB Bush 52
Regional Quarterfinals: FB Elkins vs Heights (Sat. Feb 27 at Hopson FH at 3 p.m.)
Summer Creek 71,
Clear Brook 68
Shadow Creek 60,
Beaumont West Brook 49
(Ramon Walker 20 pts, Camron Amboree 14 pts, Thomas Davis 14 pts)
Regional Quarterfinals: Summer Creek vs Shadow Creek (TBA)
Cypress Creek 74,
FB Travis 54
Ridge Point 71, Bellaire 42
Regional Quarterfinals: Cypress Creek vs Ridge Point
Area Round Games Still to be Played
Pearland Dawson vs Pasadena
Atascocita vs Strake Jesuit
Winners will play each other in Regional Quarters
Class 6A Region II
Cypress Park 58, Westfield 53
Cypress Ranch 47, College Park 46
Regional Quarterfinal: Cypress Park vs Cypress Ranch
Cypress Woods 39,
The Woodlands 37
Cypress Lakes vs Aldine Davis - (To Be Played Thursday)
Class 5A Region III
Kingwood Park 48, McCallum 37
Katy Paetow 49, Weiss 43
Regional Quarterfinals: Kingwood Park vs Paetow (Friday at 7 p.m. at Tomball HS)
Crosby 70, Hightower 54
Northside vs Goose Creek Memorial (To Be Played Thursday)
Manvel 71, Angleton 44
Beaumont United 69, Foster 42
Regional Quarterfinals: Manvel vs Beaumont United
Class 4A Region III
Huffman 77, Brookshire Royal 42
Lumberton 69, Navasota 54
Regional Quarterfinals: Huffman vs Lumberton
Stafford 66, Cuero 30
Regional Quarterfinals: Stafford vs Miller/Fredericksburg
Area Game to still be played: Yates vs Silsbee (Friday)