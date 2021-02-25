VYPE Campus Private School Girls Soccer Playoff Update (2/25/2021)

The 2021 TAPPS Winter Soccer Playoffs are rolling on with just a few rounds to go before a state champion is crowned and the Houston-area still has a few teams in the running.

Check out how our VYPE Campus partners did in their most recent playoff matches.

St. Pius X

⚽️ FINAL | Girls Soccer wins their area playoff game tonight with a decisive 6-0 over IWA San Antonio. Proud of the squad and the work they've put in.



Next stop ➡️ Regionals! #SPXSoccer #GoPanthers pic.twitter.com/cZtS0cGusP — St. Pius X Athletics (@SPXPanthers) February 24, 2021

Following an opening-round bye, St. Pius X came out firing on all cylinders against Incarnate Word-San Antonio on Tuesday. In the end, it was a 6-0 victory for the Panthers to send them to the Regional Round. That is where St. Pius X will now face Antonian College Prep. A win against them would get the Panthers into the TAPPS Division I State Semifinals.

Next Up: St. Pius X vs Antonian College Prep (Regional Round) - Saturday at Rockdale HS at Noon



Concordia Lutheran

What a Game!!!!! Wow. Big win for our #SaderNation pic.twitter.com/KKlAVNQzTS — Crusader Athletics (@clhstxathletics) February 25, 2021

What a thrilling win for Concordia Lutheran on Wednesday. Against San Antonio Christian the Crusaders tied the match and eventually went to penalty kicks. There, Concordia Lutheran was able out outlast SACS 7-6, to win the match 2-1 and advance to the Regional Round to face St. Agnes Academy.

Next Up: Concordia Lutheran s St. Agnes Academy (Regional Round) - TBD



Second Baptist School

Following a 6-1 victory over TIM-Episcopal on Monday, the Second Baptist School women's team traveled to Austin on Wednesday to face St. Michael's. SBS fell behind 3-0 at the half and eventually fell 7-0, which brought an end to their season. It was a great year by Second Baptist School women's soccer reaching the second round of the TAPPS Division II Playoffs.

The Woodlands Christian Academy

The Woodlands Christian Academy's season came to an end on Wednesday with a 2-1 loss to the Regents School of Austin. The loss came in penalty kicks. Overall a great season by TWCA, which reached the second round.