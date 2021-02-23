VYPE San Antonio's UIL Boys Soccer Top 10 presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

The Winter storm may be over, but the winter soccer season is still going strong! The top teams are roaring back on the field after a week off due to weather! Here are our top area UIL teams and the updated rankings!

San Antonio UIL Boys Soccer Top 10 (2/23):

1. LEE (Previously: 1) 12-1

2. Southwest (Previously: 2) 12-0

3. Clemens (Previously: 3) 13-0-1

4. Churchill (Previously: 5) 10-1-1

5. Harlan (Previously: 4) 11-1

6. Smithson Valley (Previously: 8) 9-2

7. Johnson (Previously: 7) 8-3-1

8. New Braunfels Canyon (Previously: 6) 8-2-3

9. Alamo Heights (Previously: 9) 8-3-1

Ad

10. Reagan (Previously: 10) 6-6

For all the ways you love to play, Academy Sports and Outdoors makes easier than ever to gear up and have fun out there! Get free shipping on your favorite brands at academy.com or get free curbside or in-store pick-up at your Academy store.

Gear up this Spring at Academy Sports and Outdoors.