VYPE Campus Clips powered by Freddy's: Memorial wins first playoff game in 19 years

It has been a historic season for Memorial women's and men's basketball.

The women won their first playoff game since 2005 last week, then the men followed that by winning their first playoff contest since 2002 on Saturday morning.

63-51 win vs Westbury (who knocked us out last year) to grab the first bi-district victory in 19 years!

🏀@gelie_6 had a game high 31

🏀 Glenn Elie was 2nd scorer 10 pts

Really appreciate our friends and family showing up to support us. Now there’s more work to be done pic.twitter.com/lgFkmcxWSr — MHSMustangHoops (@MHSMustangHoops) February 20, 2021





