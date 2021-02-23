73ºF

VYPE Campus Clips powered by Freddy's: Memorial wins first playoff game in 19 years

It has been a historic season for Memorial women's and men's basketball.

The women won their first playoff game since 2005 last week, then the men followed that by winning their first playoff contest since 2002 on Saturday morning.


