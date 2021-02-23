Fort Bend Christian blanks Brentwood Christian 4-0 to advance in playoffs

For the Fort Bend Christian Academy Warriors, playing a home playoff game is something they haven't done in over a decade.

On Monday, the Eagles not only hosted a playoff game but also won one, defeating Brentwood Christian 4-0 to advance in the TAPPS Division II Soccer Playoffs.

Senior Ian Aviles scored three of the Eagles' four goals on the afternoon and was named the VYPE Player of the Match.

VYPE also was able to catch up with FBCA men's soccer coach Jason Westfahl after the match.