Fort Bend Christian blanks Brentwood Christian 4-0 to advance in playoffs

For the Fort Bend Christian Academy Warriors, playing a home playoff game is something they haven't done in over a decade.
On Monday, the Eagles not only hosted a playoff game but also won one, defeating Brentwood Christian 4-0 to advance in the TAPPS Division II Soccer Playoffs.
Senior Ian Aviles scored three of the Eagles' four goals on the afternoon and was named the VYPE Player of the Match.
VYPE Player of the Match: @FBCAathletics senior Ian Aviles with the hat trick ⚽️⚽️⚽️ today for the Eagles 🦅 #vypecampus @FBEagles @KFColonel19 @TAPPSsoccer @LethalSoccer @TAPPSbiz @KPRC2RandyMc pic.twitter.com/sKd5hBvyZa— vypehouston (@vypehouston) February 22, 2021
VYPE also was able to catch up with FBCA men's soccer coach Jason Westfahl after the match.
VYPE POSTGAME: @FBCAathletics head soccer coach Jason Westfahl talks with VYPE after the victory. 9 days with no practice and 12 days without a match | 4-0 victory | #vypecampus @FBEagles @KFColonel19 pic.twitter.com/r1WLwHxpcD— vypehouston (@vypehouston) February 22, 2021