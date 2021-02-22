VYPE Houston Girl's Soccer Top 20 (Photo Gallery)

While Houston is loaded with tremendous individual talent, the Bayou City has seen just four teams bring home the state hardware over the past two decades – Memorial (2018), The Woodlands (2010), Katy Taylor (2006), and Klein Oak (2003).
The Woodlands is loaded with select, stud athletes led by Marley Krach (Miami) and Samone Knight (West Virginia). The Highlanders have to go through a brutal Region II playoff gauntlet, but coach Dina Graves has done it before. Stay tuned.
In Class 6A Region III, it's Ridge Point, Memorial, and Tompkins who are the favorites to reach state.
Kingwood Park is no joke in Class 5A, along with Friendswood and Foster. All have the talent to advance to state, but can they win the whole thing?
Here is a look at the city's top schools in our Top 20 public school rankings.
VYPE's TOP 20 GIRLS SOCCER
No. 1 The Woodlands
No. 2 Kingwood Park
No. 3 Ridge Point
No. 4 Memorial
No. 5 Tompkins
No. 6 Cy Woods
No. 7 Friendswood
No. 8 Seven Lakes
No. 9 Kingwood
No. 10 Cinco Ranch
No. 11 Tomball Memorial
No. 12 Pasadena Memorial
No. 13 Foster
No. 14 Atascocita
No. 15 Deer Park
No. 16 Barbers Hill
No. 17 Brazoswood
No. 18 Cain
No. 19 Bellaire
No. 20 Klein Oak