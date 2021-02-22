VYPE Houston Girl's Soccer Top 20 (Photo Gallery)

While Houston is loaded with tremendous individual talent, the Bayou City has seen just four teams bring home the state hardware over the past two decades – Memorial (2018), The Woodlands (2010), Katy Taylor (2006), and Klein Oak (2003).

The Woodlands is loaded with select, stud athletes led by Marley Krach (Miami) and Samone Knight (West Virginia). The Highlanders have to go through a brutal Region II playoff gauntlet, but coach Dina Graves has done it before. Stay tuned.

In Class 6A Region III, it's Ridge Point, Memorial, and Tompkins who are the favorites to reach state.

Kingwood Park is no joke in Class 5A, along with Friendswood and Foster. All have the talent to advance to state, but can they win the whole thing?

Here is a look at the city's top schools in our Top 20 public school rankings.





VYPE's TOP 20 GIRLS SOCCER



No. 1 The Woodlands

No. 2 Kingwood Park

No. 3 Ridge Point

No. 4 Memorial

No. 5 Tompkins

No. 6 Cy Woods

No. 7 Friendswood

No. 8 Seven Lakes

No. 9 Kingwood

No. 10 Cinco Ranch

No. 11 Tomball Memorial

No. 12 Pasadena Memorial

No. 13 Foster

No. 14 Atascocita

No. 15 Deer Park

No. 16 Barbers Hill

No. 17 Brazoswood

No. 18 Cain

No. 19 Bellaire

No. 20 Klein Oak