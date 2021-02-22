VYPE Houston Boy's Soccer Top 20 (Photo Gallery) presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

Here's a trivia question for you…
Over the past 20 years, how many boys' teams for the city of Houston have won a public school state soccer championship?
3… 3?
Elsik in 2018, Clements in 2014, and Klein in 2005.
The Bayou City hopes to make it four this Spring as soccer squads are in a mad-dash for a ring.
Here are VYPE's mid-season soccer rankings.
VYPE's TOP 20
Boys
No. 1 Seven Lakes
No. 2 The Woodlands
No. 3 Tompkins
No. 4 Elsik
No. 5 Kingwood Park
No. 6 Ridge Point
No. 7 Aldine
No. 8 Dobie
No. 9 Strake Jesuit
No. 10 Klein
No. 11 Cinco Ranch
No. 12 North Shore
No. 13 Kingwood
No. 14 Klein Forest
No. 15 MacArthur
No. 16 Humble
No. 17 Oak Ridge
No. 18 Paetow
No. 19 Friendswood
No. 20 Sharpstown
