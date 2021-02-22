VYPE Houston Boy's Soccer Top 20 (Photo Gallery) presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

Here's a trivia question for you…

Over the past 20 years, how many boys' teams for the city of Houston have won a public school state soccer championship?

3… 3?

Elsik in 2018, Clements in 2014, and Klein in 2005.

The Bayou City hopes to make it four this Spring as soccer squads are in a mad-dash for a ring.

Here are VYPE's mid-season soccer rankings.

VYPE's TOP 20

Boys

No. 1 Seven Lakes

No. 2 The Woodlands

No. 3 Tompkins

No. 4 Elsik

No. 5 Kingwood Park

No. 6 Ridge Point

No. 7 Aldine

No. 8 Dobie

No. 9 Strake Jesuit

No. 10 Klein

No. 11 Cinco Ranch

No. 12 North Shore

No. 13 Kingwood

No. 14 Klein Forest

Ad

No. 15 MacArthur

No. 16 Humble

No. 17 Oak Ridge

No. 18 Paetow

No. 19 Friendswood

No. 20 Sharpstown

For all the ways you love to play, Academy Sports and Outdoors makes easier than ever to gear up and have fun out there! Get free shipping on your favorite brands at academy.com or get free curbside or in-store pick-up at your Academy store.



Gear up this Spring at Academy Sports and Outdoors.