Changes Continue but Basketball Playoffs are Back in Action!

As if Covid-19 hasn't thrown enough bumps in the road, "Snovid" hit Texas and hit it hard! With schools shut down, and athletic events being cancelled, basketball teams had to continue to adjust. Girls teams constantly changed playoff games, and boys teams worked to finish in the top spots in order to find their ticket to the UIL Playoff Bracket.
Change may seem a little too familiar this year, but everyone is adapting. Tournaments were played to finish district play, and the post season schedule for girls got pushed back- but we are thankful to be back in action! Girls Finals will now be played March 10-11 at the Alamodome! Not having the crown of 2020 due to Covid, we are all highly anticipating the 2021 State Championship matchups!
See who is making their way to the top spot by following the UIL Brackets and SA area team playoff games!
MONDAY 2/22:
GIRLS:
6A Clark vs. Round Rock Cedar Ridge- 5:30pm at NB Canyon- Second Round
By Bradley Collier
6A Harlan vs. Harlingen- 6:00pm at Corpus Christi Calallen- Second Round
6A Reagan vs. Austin SFA- 6:00pm at Austin SFA- Second Round
6A Warren vs. Edinburg- 6:30pm at Corpus Christi Veteran's Memorial- Second Round
6A Clemens vs. Cedar Park Vista Ridge- 7:30pm at Buda Johnson- Second Round
5A Highlands vs. Cedar Park- 5:30pm at Buda Hays- Second Round
5A Lanier vs. NB Canyon- 7:30pm at NB Canyon- Second Round
4A Devine vs. Corpus Christi Calallen- 5:30pm at George West- Second Round
4A Fredericksburg vs. Sweeny- 7:00pm at Flatonia - Second Round
4A Hondo vs. Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway- 7:00pm at Pleasanton - Second Round
BOYS:
6A O'Connor vs. Laredo Nixon- 5:00pm at Northside Gym- First Round
6A Warren vs. Laredo United South- 7:00pm at Corpus Christi West Oso- First Round
6A Brennan vs. Laredo United- 7:00pm at Corpus Christi King- First Round
6A Harlan vs. Laredo Alexander- 7:00pm at Corpus Christi Carroll- First Round
5A Jefferson vs. Medina Valley- 6:00pm at Alamo Convocation Center- First Round
5A Boerne Champion vs. Leander- 6:30pm at Buda Hays- First Round
5A Lanier vs. McCollum- 6:30pm at McCollum- First Round
5A Sam Houston vs. Southside- 6:30pm at Southside- First Round
4A Cole vs. Llano- 6:00pm at NB Davenport- First Round
4A Hondo vs. Somerset- 7:30pm at Devine- First Round
3A Lago Vista vs. Marion- 6:00pm at Johnson City- First Round
3A Poth vs. Vanderbilt Industrial- 6:00pm at Goliad- First Round
3A Comfort vs. Randolph- 7:00pm at Boerne- First Round
3A Hallettsville vs. Karnes City- 8:00pm at Goliad- First Round
1A D'Hanis vs. San Isidro- 6:30pm at Cotulla- First Round
TUESDAY 2/23:
GIRLS:
5A Boerne Champion vs. Georgetown- 6:00pm at Buda Hays- Third Round
4A Boerne vs. Rockport- Fulton- 6:30pm at George West- Third Round
3A Cole vs. Lago Vista- 7:30pm at Buda Johnson- Third Round
BOYS:
6A South San vs. Clark- 6:00pm at Taylor Field House- First Round
6A New Braunfels vs. Roosevelt- 7:00pm at Littleton Gym- First Round
6A Reagan vs. Judson- 8:00pm at Northside Gym- First Round
6A Johnson vs. Clemens- 8:00pm- Taylor Field House- First Round
5A Alamo Heights vs. Georgetown- 8:00pm at Buda Hays- First Round
5A Kerrville Tivy vs. Leander Glenn - 8:00pm at Johnson City- First Round
4A Uvalde vs. Brooks Academy- 6:00pm at Hondo- First Round
4A Fredericksburg vs. Pleasanton- 6:00pm at Northside Gym-First Round
3A Lytle vs. Columbus- 7:30pm at Seguin- First Round
