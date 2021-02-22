(Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)

Changes Continue but Basketball Playoffs are Back in Action!

As if Covid-19 hasn't thrown enough bumps in the road, "Snovid" hit Texas and hit it hard! With schools shut down, and athletic events being cancelled, basketball teams had to continue to adjust. Girls teams constantly changed playoff games, and boys teams worked to finish in the top spots in order to find their ticket to the UIL Playoff Bracket.

Change may seem a little too familiar this year, but everyone is adapting. Tournaments were played to finish district play, and the post season schedule for girls got pushed back- but we are thankful to be back in action! Girls Finals will now be played March 10-11 at the Alamodome! Not having the crown of 2020 due to Covid, we are all highly anticipating the 2021 State Championship matchups!

See who is making their way to the top spot by following the UIL Brackets and SA area team playoff games!

Ad

MONDAY 2/22:

GIRLS:

6A Clark vs. Round Rock Cedar Ridge- 5:30pm at NB Canyon- Second Round

By Bradley Collier

6A Harlan vs. Harlingen- 6:00pm at Corpus Christi Calallen- Second Round

6A Reagan vs. Austin SFA- 6:00pm at Austin SFA- Second Round

6A Warren vs. Edinburg- 6:30pm at Corpus Christi Veteran's Memorial- Second Round

6A Clemens vs. Cedar Park Vista Ridge- 7:30pm at Buda Johnson- Second Round

5A Highlands vs. Cedar Park- 5:30pm at Buda Hays- Second Round

5A Lanier vs. NB Canyon- 7:30pm at NB Canyon- Second Round

4A Devine vs. Corpus Christi Calallen- 5:30pm at George West- Second Round

4A Fredericksburg vs. Sweeny- 7:00pm at Flatonia - Second Round

Ad

4A Hondo vs. Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway- 7:00pm at Pleasanton - Second Round

BOYS:

6A O'Connor vs. Laredo Nixon- 5:00pm at Northside Gym- First Round

By Bradley Collier

6A Warren vs. Laredo United South- 7:00pm at Corpus Christi West Oso- First Round

6A Brennan vs. Laredo United- 7:00pm at Corpus Christi King- First Round

6A Harlan vs. Laredo Alexander- 7:00pm at Corpus Christi Carroll- First Round

5A Jefferson vs. Medina Valley- 6:00pm at Alamo Convocation Center- First Round

5A Boerne Champion vs. Leander- 6:30pm at Buda Hays- First Round

5A Lanier vs. McCollum- 6:30pm at McCollum- First Round

5A Sam Houston vs. Southside- 6:30pm at Southside- First Round

Ad

4A Cole vs. Llano- 6:00pm at NB Davenport- First Round

4A Hondo vs. Somerset- 7:30pm at Devine- First Round

3A Lago Vista vs. Marion- 6:00pm at Johnson City- First Round

3A Poth vs. Vanderbilt Industrial- 6:00pm at Goliad- First Round

3A Comfort vs. Randolph- 7:00pm at Boerne- First Round

3A Hallettsville vs. Karnes City- 8:00pm at Goliad- First Round

1A D'Hanis vs. San Isidro- 6:30pm at Cotulla- First Round





TUESDAY 2/23:

GIRLS:

By Bradley Collier

5A Boerne Champion vs. Georgetown- 6:00pm at Buda Hays- Third Round

4A Boerne vs. Rockport- Fulton- 6:30pm at George West- Third Round

3A Cole vs. Lago Vista- 7:30pm at Buda Johnson- Third Round

Ad

BOYS:

6A South San vs. Clark- 6:00pm at Taylor Field House- First Round

6A New Braunfels vs. Roosevelt- 7:00pm at Littleton Gym- First Round

6A Reagan vs. Judson- 8:00pm at Northside Gym- First Round

6A Johnson vs. Clemens- 8:00pm- Taylor Field House- First Round

5A Alamo Heights vs. Georgetown- 8:00pm at Buda Hays- First Round

5A Kerrville Tivy vs. Leander Glenn - 8:00pm at Johnson City- First Round

4A Uvalde vs. Brooks Academy- 6:00pm at Hondo- First Round

4A Fredericksburg vs. Pleasanton- 6:00pm at Northside Gym-First Round

3A Lytle vs. Columbus- 7:30pm at Seguin- First Round





By Bradley Collier





Ad



