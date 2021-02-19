Once again, Houston athletes step up in city’s time of need

As winter storm Uri devastated folks in Texas, the city’s athletes stepped up to provide supplies for those in need, just as they did during Hurricane Harvey and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Athletes like Alex Bregman, John Wall, and even some high school football players provided relief in the city they proudly represent.

There have also been athletes who play elsewhere but have Texas ties, like Robert Griffin III, helping out.

Here are some examples:

ALEX BREGMAN

Bregman is in Florida for Spring Training, but that’s not stopping him from helping out H-town. He and wife Reagan are providing water bottles for those in need, after millions of Houstonians lacked clean water.

Reagan and I are excited to partner with Astros Foundation and Brothers Produce to host a water distribution event tomorrow at Astros Youth Academy. We are grateful to help Houstonians in need. @BregmanCares — Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) February 19, 2021

JOHN WALL

Using Instagram, Wall asked if anyone could help him donate meals. Whataburger responded, and 500 meals were given to those staying at Gallery Furniture. This came as millions of Houstonians’ food spoiled during the power outages, and many grocery store shelves were empty.

.@JohnWall helped provide 500 meals to families affected by the winter storm in Houston 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Fm6OtM7uCf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 19, 2021

KLEIN OAK FOOTBALL’S JAMES SMEJKAL V AND JAMAL STEPHENS

This was impressive. Klein Oak players James Smejkal V and Jamal Stephens gathered winter items and distributed them to people without supplies.

CHARLES OMENIHU AND TYTUS HOWARD

Both Texans players donated $1000 worth of meals to The Breakfast Club. It caused a ripple effect, as more in the sports world offered to pitch in.

Texans' Charles Omenihu @charless_94 and Tytus Howard @levelstothis_2 donated $2,000 worth of meals, $1,000 apiece, to feed families in need through @katfishandgrits call 713-528-8561 with limited supplies, to place one order per family #givingback #breakfastklub — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 18, 2021

CARLOS CORREA

Correa started an initiative to feed Houstonians, he announced on twitter.

This is our fundraising campaign to benefit families without power, water, food and shelter in underserved Houston areas.



We will be collaborating with @nacchelp, @astrosfoundation, @kidsmealshouston to provide food to families in need. https://t.co/r1PNlVC6Xx — Carlos Correa (@TeamCJCorrea) February 19, 2021

KEION CROSSEN

The Texans Cornerback donated a generator to DePelchin Children’s Center, a foster care and adoption agency, after they lost power.

DESHAUN WATSON

Watson recently opened Lefty’s Cheesesteak on Kirby, and that location helped feed police officers who were responding to folks in need during the storm.

ROBERT GRIFFIN III

The former Baylor quarterback and 2011 Heisman trophy winner donated 10,500 meals to the Houston food bank.

CULLEN GILLASPIA AND TYREL DODSON

Both men played at Texas A&M. Gillaspia is with the Texans and Dodson with the Buffalo Bills. After seeing Tytus Howard and Charles Omenihu make their donations, Gillaspia and Dodson stepped up to contribute as well.