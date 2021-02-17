VYPE Houston Corner Kicks: North Shore Men's Soccer

North Shore has been a perennial playoff team and that may even be an understatement, to be honest.

The Mustangs have made the playoffs for 20 consecutive years, which is crazy. Richard Hurtado enters year 12 leading this program and will get win No. 100 of his career this year.

Last season, North Shore went 15-0-5 overall and returned four starters from last year's squad.

Gerardo Romo leads the returners with 10 goals and three assists from a year ago, while Ronaldo Rubio had four goals and nine assists and Ivan Sanchez chipped in seven assists. Hamilton Estrada is another name to remember this year as he has interest already from the University of St. Thomas and Concordia.

According to coach Hurtado, the biggest key to success this year is defense.

"That's our number one priority," he said.

The Mustangs currently are 6-1-2 overall, 3-0 in district play, according to their MaxPreps, and ranked No. 8 in the Region III-6A Rankings by TASCO put on on February 2.