VYPE SPOTLIGHT: Emma Yeager of Kingwood Park Girls Soccer

Emma Yeager is a force to be reckoned with.

In the soccer world she is well-known and what she brings to the pitch for Kingwood Park. Only a sophomore, but Yeager may be already one of the most feared scorers in the city.

Last year as a freshman she netted an amazing 36 goals and that was with a few more regular-season matches remaining before the COVID-19 pandemic brought everything to a screeching halt. If the regular season would have finished, Yeager had a legitimate chance to break the Kingwood Park regular-season mark for goals scored, which is 40 set by Vanessa Valadez in 2013.

This season, Yeager, for the 10-1-3 Panthers, has already netted 14 goals giving her 50 for her career.

VYPE Media's Joshua Koch caught up with Yeager at the 2021 VYPE Soccer Photoshoot powered by Whataburger.