#WHATASNAP: Behind the Scenes at the 2020 VYPE SETX Basketball Photoshoot

The basketball stars of the SETX area were socially-distanced and masked-up as VYPE hosted the 2020 VYPE SETX Basketball Photo Shoot powered by Whataburger.

Some of the best athletes came through the media day presented by Whataburger. Check out the behind-the-scenes video below!

Click here to visit your local Whataburger and make sure to check out #WhataSnap.