Klein ISD Student-Athletes Sign Letters of Intent on National Signing Day

Klein ISD is home to many distinguished athletes, and yesterday 81 of those athletes penned their NLI's to secure their spot to play in college! Check out the list of signees below!

Klein

Cassidy Verdekal Ohio State University Rowing Gustavo Posada Texas A&M Cross Country Samuel Navarro Fort Scott Junior College Cross Country Christopher Daniels Incarnate Word Cross Country McKaylon Bowie Angelina Junior College Baseball Connor Bryan Tulsa Football Kenzo Viteri Naval Academy Football Mason Tharp Texas Tech Football Darius Peterson New Mexico State Football Camy Kling University of North Alabama Volleyball Annie Antar University of North Florida Volleyball Devan Taylor Clemson Volleyball Allie Clements Stanford Softball Donatus Onu Biola University Swimming Vitalis Onu Fordham University Swimming Paige Walsh University of North Texas Swimming Hallie Williams BYU Swimming Joshua Le NYU Swimming

Klein Forest

Ahmonte Watkins Texas Christian University Football Darrin Baker Arizona Christian University Football Willie Green Rend Lake College Baseball Dante Samuel McPherson College Football Devante Samuel Texas Wesleyan University Football Albert Thomas Angelo State University Football

Klein Oak



Mackenzie Baldwin Southern Arkansas University Softball Haley Boardman-Lyttle Lamar State College Softball Makayla Hall Texas State Softball Kenna Hendry LeTourneau University Softball Amber Poorbaugh Frank Phillips College Softball Allison Saville Sam Houston State University Softball Natalia Watkins Tyler Junior College Softball Brianna Wray UCLA Rowing Taryn Kooyers University of Texas Rowing Alexa Holloway James Madison Diving Emi Velez UMHB Women's Soccer Rebekah Gutierrez Indian Hills College Women's Soccer Kaitylyn Menard LeTourneau University Women's Soccer Ashlyn Jones ULL Women's Basketball Mallory Dawson Coastal Bend Community Volleyball Clay Westbrook Ranger College Baseball Anthony Venturella Bethel University Baseball Braydon Burciaga McPherson College Baseball Jayde Sihan Auburn Soccer/Track PJ Tabor Pittsburgh State University Football Chandler Donaway A&M Commerce Football Nolan Steeples Southern Nazarene University Football Max Roberts McMurry State Football Kason Tulios Texas A&M Football Zach Adams Texas State Football

Klein Collins

Adrian Losa Friends University Soccer Evelyn Argueta Letourneau University Soccer Jada Brown Navarro College Soccer Kenny Burleson Ranger Junior College Baseball Jarret Imel Oklahoma Wesleyan Baseball Brycen Metoyer Alvin Junior College Baseball Tyler Taylor Ranger Junior College Baseball Mekaila Aupiu University of Texas San Antonio Volleyball Faith Wilemon University of Arkansas Monticello Volleyball Cornelious Blalock Hamiline University Football Randolph Dean Papago Football Siavash Ferrell Southern Nazarene University Football Mikey Hookfin Southeastern Oklahoma State University Football Bruce Jackson III Southwestern Assemblies of God University Football JJ Jackson Papago Football Donald Lee Grambling State University Football Jonathan Lewis Southern Arkansas University Football Donavan Phenix-Niman Southwestern Oklahoma State University Football Colby Powers University of Arizona Football Richard Walker USMC Football Trenton Ward University of North Texas Football Nadia Almanza Navarro College Softball Kylee Jacks Tyler Junior College Softball Abigail Ramirez McLennan Community College Softball Pacey White Texas Lutheran University Softball

Klein Cain