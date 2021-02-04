Faces of DFW football at Super Bowl LV

After a season like no other, battling through a global pandemic and public health crisis, two teams have finally made it to Super Bowl LV. Although they aren't Texas teams per say, Dallas-Fort Worth area Texas High School Football won't go unrepresented.

Out of five Texas-bred athletes, the Kansas City Chiefs have a pair of DFW-area stars. Our of three Texas-bred athletes, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one.

Let's start with the reigning Super Bowl Champions, shall we?

Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Whitehouse, Class of 2014

A natural star, Mahomes produced over 8,450 passing yards for Whitehouse in his time with he program. Throwing 96 touchdowns and only 15 interceptions in his high school career, Mahomes was consistent in the pocket. Mahomes also accounted for over 1,100 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on the varsity squad. Before playing in the NFL, Mahomes had an outstanding career with the Texas Tech football program.

Armani Watts

Armani Watts, S, WR, North Forney, Class of 2014

Watts proved to be a force to be reckoned with for North Forney on both ends of the football. As a safety, Watts tallied 64 solo tackles, 82 total tackles, and 9 interceptions. As a wide receiver, Watts rushed for over 601 yards with one touchdown. He also caught 38 receptions for 637 yards and five touchdowns. Before playing in the NFL, Watts played for Texas A&M.

On the Bucs, we will see a handful of Texas athletes, but only one from the Dallas-Fort Worth area:



Ronald Jones II

Ronald Jones II, RB, McKinney North, Class of 2015

Often overlooked as a kid, McKinney North's football coach saw something special in Jones from the start. With McKinney North, Jones totaled 4,810 rushing yards and 73 touchdowns on 541 carries. He also tallied 72 receiving yards on 7 receptions. Before playing in the NFL, Jones had a great career playing for USC.