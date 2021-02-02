JoJo Earle becomes Aledo's second Landry Award recipient

On Thursday. January 28, the vote was counted and the decision was made. Aledo's star, JoJo Earle, would receive the Landry Award on Saturday, January 30, during the televised award show. Aledo ISD shared a photo of Earle with the award on their twitter account:

The 4-star recruit who contributed heavily in leading the Bearcats program to their UIL record-breaking 10th championship (second three-peat in 12 years and 7th title in 10). "Winning an award like this is a huge accomplishment for me knowing who Tom Landry was and the people who won it in the past," the Alabama-signee said. "It's definitely a good way to end my high school career."

Earle is the second Bearcat to win the prestigious award- the first being Johnathan Gray who won the award back-to-back in both the 2010 and 2011 seasons.

In his senior season, Earle finished with 87 carries for 591 yards and 12 touchdowns as well as 61 receptions for 1,007 yards and eight touchdowns. Those numbers allowed the star to finish his high school career at Aledo with over 5,000 yards and 66 touchdowns.