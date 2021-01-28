Texans expected to hire Ravens’ David Culley as new head coach

Wide receivers coach David Culley of the Philadelphia Eagles stands on the field during warm-ups before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 27, 2009 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans have offered the job of head coach to David Culley.

A source confirmed to KPRC 2 Sports that the Texans are finalizing a deal with Culley.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport said in a tweet that Culley is expected to accept the position.

To be clear: The #Texans have offered the job to #Ravens assistant head coach David Culley and he’ll accept it. Houston has a new head coach. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2021

Culley, 65, is currently the assistant head coach for the Baltimore Ravens.

He joined the Ravens in 2019. Before that, he was an assistant coach with the Buffalo Bills (2017-2018), Kansas City Chiefs (2013-2016) and the Philadelphia Eagles (1999-2012).

Culley also served as an assistant coach at Texas A&M from 1991 to 1993.

