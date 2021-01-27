Allen Lady Eagles prepare for district play

With an appearance in the UIL Conference 6A state semifinals during the 2018-2019 season and a halted 2019-2020 season, the Allen Lady Eagles are as ready as ever to get started on district play.

The Lady Eagles have already posted big wins against non-district rivals like Bishop Lynch, Southlake Carroll, Rockwall-Heath, and more. With Tuesday night's non-district match against Ursuline Academy (11-0) canceled with no plans to make it up, Allen will enter district play with an overall record of 9-1; outscoring their opponents 42-10 so far on the season.

"Every year we set our standards high for district and state champs," said senior keeper Summer Sorensen during an interview at the VYPE DFW WHATASNAP photoshoot.

Allen will begin district play Friday, January 29 at home against Boyd. The game is slated to begin at 7:30 pm.