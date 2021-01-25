Astros to allow limited fans at Minute Maid Park for college baseball tournament

The Astros announced it will allow limited fans to attend the annual Winter Invitational hosted on Jan. 29-31.

The tournament features six NCAA Division II schools including Central Missouri, the alma mater of Astros owner Jim Crane.

The Astros press release indicated fans will need to adhere to guidelines, stating:

“Per state and local health authorities and ballpark and event regulations, all fans, staff and vendors must wear masks at all times while on property, except when actively eating and drinking in their seats. All fans will be subject to a health screening that may include temperature checks upon arrival.”

The last time fans were allowed in the stands at Minute Maid Park was during the 2020 College Classic, held Feb. 28-March 1, 2020.

So far, MLB hasn’t announced if fans can attend spring training. It also hasn’t given details on the 2021 season, but this could possibly be an indication that limited fans will be allowed at Minute Maid Park.