Mayor Turner makes plea for Deshaun Watson to stay with the Texans

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

HOUSTON – Texans fans that want Deshaun Watson to stay in Houston are not alone.

On Sunday afternoon, Mayor Sylvester Turner took to Twitter to plea with the quarterback to remain with the Houston Texans.

This comes after Watson is reportedly unhappy with Texans’ ownership for not consulting him on the hiring of their new general manager, and he asked to be traded.

Read Turner’s message here: