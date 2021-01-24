77ºF

Mayor Turner makes plea for Deshaun Watson to stay with the Texans

Reports have surfaced that Watson may seek a trade

Vanessa Richardson, KPRC

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Texans fans that want Deshaun Watson to stay in Houston are not alone.

On Sunday afternoon, Mayor Sylvester Turner took to Twitter to plea with the quarterback to remain with the Houston Texans.

This comes after Watson is reportedly unhappy with Texans’ ownership for not consulting him on the hiring of their new general manager, and he asked to be traded.

Read Turner’s message here:

