Mayor Turner makes plea for Deshaun Watson to stay with the Texans

HOUSTON – Texans fans that want Deshaun Watson to stay in Houston are not alone.
On Sunday afternoon, Mayor Sylvester Turner took to Twitter to plea with the quarterback to remain with the Houston Texans.
This comes after Watson is reportedly unhappy with Texans’ ownership for not consulting him on the hiring of their new general manager, and he asked to be traded.
Read Turner’s message here:
Houston loves @deshaunwatson and the @HoustonTexans. Houston is a great City that is hungry to back our players and team. As Mayor of a City that is second to none I pray we move forward together. st— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 24, 2021