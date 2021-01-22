Katy ISD Seven Lakes High School Cheer Wins State

KATY [January 21, 2021] – It's been a great school year of state championship wins for Katy Independent School District, this time the trophy goes to the Seven Lakes High School (SLHS) Cheerleaders, who won the 2021 Conference 6A-D1 UIL State Spirit Championship, which took place in Fort Worth, Texas. Out of 43 6A-D1 schools, the Spartans took home the gold and the coveted title of being named "CHAMPIONS."

"This is the second time the Spartan Cheer Team has medaled at state," said SLHS Cheer Coach Amy Weaston. "In 2019, the Spartans took home third place. We are so proud to bring home another state title to our supporting Spartan Nation," added Weaston.



Other Katy ISD teams who earned Top 10 spots at UIL Spirit State Championship events include:

Mayde Creek High School Cheer Team - fifth place at the 6A-D1 competition

Cinco Ranch High School Cheer Team - seventh place at the 6A-D1 competition

Jordan High School Cheer Team - fifth place in the 5A-D2 competition

