‘I’m in 100%’: Simone Biles is hopeful that pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics can still be held

Simone Biles joined Hoda Kotb on the TODAY Show to discuss her preparations for the Tokyo Olympics.

Like many Olympians, Biles has extended her training by a year for the pandemic-delayed games.

“We are in a pandemic so we’re kind of ready for whatever life throws at us at this point so we’re training as if and whatever happens, happens,” Biles said.

Adapting to the threat of COVID-19, Biles recently had to shift to virtual training with cameras set up through the gym while her coach was in quarantine after being exposed to the coronavirus.

With the Olympics underway amid a spike in cases, Biles is patiently waiting to hear the committee’s decisions regarding the event and safety protocols to be implemented.

“Hopefully the Olympics can still be put on even if it means we’re in a bubble. I’ll basically do anything at this moment,” Biles said. “Whatever they say they want us to do, I’m in 100% because I’ve been training so hard and I’ve just been so ready.”

Addressing the rumors that the summer games may be her final, the Olympic gold medalist said she’s taking it one day at a time.

“I’m really listening to my body and seeing how it goes,” Biles said. “My main focus is the 2021 Olympics and then we’ll see from there.”