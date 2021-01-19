Join Scott and Josh as they break down the 5A/6A State games from Friday and Saturday, give their thoughts on the best game of 2020, and take an early look ahead to next year. Plus we move to basketball season and talk with Atascocita Head Coach David Martinez
VYPE Locker Talk Live- 1/19/21
