WATCH: Massive brawl erupts at bowl game played in Texas

Mississippi State linebacker De'Monte Russell (9) and Tulsa safety TieNeal Martin (7) fight after time runs out in the Armed Forces Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Jim Cowsert)

There was a massive brawl Thursday at the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas. Players from Mississippi State and Tulsa were involved in an on-field postgame altercation.

Police were called to de-escalate. It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Mississippi State won the game, 28-26.

