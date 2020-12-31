WATCH: Massive brawl erupts at bowl game played in Texas

There was a massive brawl Thursday at the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas. Players from Mississippi State and Tulsa were involved in an on-field postgame altercation.
Police were called to de-escalate. It is unclear if anyone was injured.
Mississippi State won the game, 28-26.
Check out these tweets from accounts reacting to the Armed Forces Bowl brawl:
A massive brawl broke out at the end of the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl between Tulsa and Mississippi State. pic.twitter.com/zfaq912SWU— ESPN (@espn) December 31, 2020
The Armed Forces Bowl between Mississippi State and Tulsa ended in a sidelines-clearing brawl, because of course it did. Just end already, 2020. pic.twitter.com/L61BOllkgu— Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) December 31, 2020
Crazy brawl broke out following the conclusion of the Armed Forces Bowl between Miss St and Tulsa😳 pic.twitter.com/U50Sm1vxta— All College Football (@allcfb_) December 31, 2020