Report: Harden in question for opening night as NBA investigates videos showing Rockets star attending party maskless

HOUSTON – James Harden may be held out of Wednesday’s Houston Rockets opener due to a breach in COVID-19 protocol, according to a report from ESPN.
ESPN reported the NBA is investigating social media videos that place Harden at a party Monday night in Houston, where Harden was pictured maskless.
A Houston-area event planner posted a video on Instagram showing Harden at a party. According to dozens of posts tied to the event-planning service, The Selective Group, the party occurred Monday night.
According to ESPN, if the NBA can verify the pictures of Harden are indeed from Monday’s party, the Rockets star could miss the game due to the league’s COVID-19 protocol rules.
Harden recently missed the first few days of Rockets training camp, while partying with rapper Lil Baby in both Atlanta and Las Vegas.
Harden has long demanded to be traded by the Rockets.
The Rockets have not responded to KPRC 2′s requests for comment.
Harden responds
Harden posted a response to the report via a story on his Instagram account. He wrote:
“One thing after another. I went to show love to my homegirl at her event (not a strip club) because she is becoming a boss and putting her people in position of success and now it’s a problem.
“Everyday it’s something different.
“No matter how many time people try to drag my name under you can’t.
“The real always end on top.”