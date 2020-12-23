Report: Harden in question for opening night as NBA investigates videos showing Rockets star attending party maskless

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - In this March 7, 2020, file photo, Houston Rockets guard James Harden stands on the court during a break in the action against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C. This seasons NBA MVP has won the award before. A trio of past winners of the award reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, four-time MVP LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and 2017-18 winner James Harden of the Houston Rockets were announced Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, as the finalists for this seasons top NBA individual honor. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)

HOUSTON – James Harden may be held out of Wednesday’s Houston Rockets opener due to a breach in COVID-19 protocol, according to a report from ESPN.

ESPN reported the NBA is investigating social media videos that place Harden at a party Monday night in Houston, where Harden was pictured maskless.

A Houston-area event planner posted a video on Instagram showing Harden at a party. According to dozens of posts tied to the event-planning service, The Selective Group, the party occurred Monday night.

According to ESPN, if the NBA can verify the pictures of Harden are indeed from Monday’s party, the Rockets star could miss the game due to the league’s COVID-19 protocol rules.

Harden recently missed the first few days of Rockets training camp, while partying with rapper Lil Baby in both Atlanta and Las Vegas.

Harden has long demanded to be traded by the Rockets.

The Rockets have not responded to KPRC 2′s requests for comment.

Harden responds

Harden posted a response to the report via a story on his Instagram account. He wrote:

“One thing after another. I went to show love to my homegirl at her event (not a strip club) because she is becoming a boss and putting her people in position of success and now it’s a problem.

“Everyday it’s something different.

“No matter how many time people try to drag my name under you can’t.

“The real always end on top.”