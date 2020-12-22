VYPE Class 6A Helmet Stickers powered by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine: Area (Dec. 17-19)

Welcome to a new VYPE feature for the 2020 football season - VYPE Helmet Stickers powered by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine! Every week, VYPE will scour the stat sheets of the previous week and find the top performers.



Class 6A teams went into the second round of the playoffs and wow there were some amazing performances! See who earned VYPE Helmet Stickers this week. Here are the selections.

Colby Huerter (@ColbyHuerter) - Katy Tompkins

💥TOUCHDOWN FALCONS💥@ColbyHuerter scoops up a fumble and takes it the distance for Tompkins, and they strike again to go up 17-7 with 6:15 left in the second quarter. @tommy_yarrish | #TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/oSmCH0IYMs — vypehouston (@vypehouston) December 19, 2020

The Tompkins defensive unit came up huge against Cy-Fair last week in a 51-28 victory for the Falcons. One of the big player was Colby Huerter. The South Dakota State signee had not one but two fumble recoveries and returned both of those for a touchdown. Huerter was a part of a 21-point swing for the Falcons defense.

Jacoby Davis (@JacobyDavis5_) - North Shore

PICK SIX 🚨: Touchdown @NSNationFB Mustangs!!! @DawsonEagleFB QB Colin Johnson’s pass is knocked into the air and picked by @JacobyDavis5_ and he takes it all the way for about a 40-yard pick six. #txhsfb



1st - :30@NSNationFB - 14

Dawson - 0@DenvoBandz @Dematrius09 pic.twitter.com/nCglprjI8g — vypehouston (@vypehouston) December 18, 2020

It was a nice swing for North Shore in momentum at the end of the first quarter last week in an eventual 38-7 win over Pearland Dawson and the spark was provided by Jacolby Davis. The 2023 prospect came up with a big play last week as he picked off the pass from Colin Johnson and took it to the house from 59 yards out. It made it 14-0 at the time and the Mustangs were off to the races after that. He is a player to watch.

Keith Jackson - Ridge Point

Touchdown Panthers



Ridge Point (@RPHS_FB) 14

Jersey Village 7

| 3:00 | 2Q | #txhsfb |



A person foul penalty on a 21-yard field goal attempt keeps the Panthers drive alive. Senior RB Keith Jackson punches it in from 2 yards out. XP Good. pic.twitter.com/laWor45TfL — Ryan Dunsmore (@Duns_more) December 19, 2020

In a 34-21 victory over Jersey Village last week, Ridge Point running back Keith Jackson went off for the Panthers as he rushed for 170 yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries. The North Texas-signee has rushed for 976 yards and 15 touchdowns this season for the Panthers and has five games of registering 100 or more yards.

Travis Sims (@sims_tjay) - Spring

Tha dip on em Drip on em Tsims ... pic.twitter.com/d1zTHbfiCi — tjay sims (@sims_tjay) December 14, 2020

Spring is rolling into the Regional Semifinals after a 31-14 victory over Klein Oak last week. In that win, we have to acknowledge that Bishop Davenport had another big game. He passed for 416 yards. Of those, 153 yards went to Travis Sims who did that on eight catches for the Lions. Remember, Sims won a VYPE Helmet Sticker earlier this year when he caught the game-winning touchdown pass against Westfield with time expired.

Dylan Goffney (@GoffneyDylan) - Bridgeland

Dylan Goffney, a SMU-signee, has shown time and time again of how strong he is. Goffney showed that off in a quadruple ovvertime victory over Dekaney last week. Bridgeland won the game 47-44 and advances to the Regional Semifinals. In the win, Goffney finished with 204 yards and three touchdowns on 14 receptions for the Bears. He had the game-winning touchdown catch and run, which sent the Bridgeland faithful into a frenzy.

Richard Rodriguez (@Richard_Rod_Jr) - Tomball Memorial

Area Champions 11-0!



The pictures say it all! Lucky to be going to battle with such a great group of guys!!!!



On to Round 3...... pic.twitter.com/utXxqXEsqp — Marshall Hale (@MarshallHale9) December 19, 2020

Richard Rodriguez has had himself a very impressive season for the undefeated Wildcats and that continued in a 49-13 victory over Oak Ridge last week. Rodriguez rushed for 250 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries. The junior has rushed for 100 or more yards in every single game this season except one. He sits at 1,755 yards and 24 touchdowns for the year heading into the Regional Semifinals.

Seth Davis (@_SethDavis21) - Katy

Seth Davis has emerged as a star out of the Katy backfield this season. He is a sophomore and the younger brother of senior back Jalen Davis. In a 60-7 victory over Lamar last wee, Seth rushed for 186 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries for the Tigers. For the season, the sophomore is the leading rusher for Katy with 1,177 yards and 13 touchdowns. His brother, Jalen, has 1,079 yards and 18 scores on the year.

Kyron Drones (@KyronDrones) - Shadow Creek

Shadow Creek QB and Baylor-signee Kyron Drones has looked really good in both of the Sharks' playoff wins. Last week in a 42-28 win over CE King, Drones finished 13 of 24 for 216 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 171 yards and a score on 13 carries. His long run of the game was a 93-yard race for the endzone, which he won. Drones and the Sharks get Katy this week.

Aanooalii Filoialii (@Aano261) - Katy Taylor

Mid Sr Season https://t.co/YfGZgplhXB — Aanooalii Filoialii (@Aano261) October 25, 2020

Katy Taylor is into the Regional Semis for a second-straight year after a 28-13 win over Heights last week. Coming up big on defense was Aano Filoialii, who finished with a team-leading 14 tackles for the Mustangs. Ten of those tackles were solo by the senior middle linebacker. Through the first two playoff games for Katy Taylor, Filoialii has amassed 27 total tackles, hitting double digits in each outing.

David Smith - Clear Falls

Great things are achieved when a group of high character individuals come together, put selfishness aside, play for each other, and are coachable. The results are proven. Bi-District Champs! Area Champs! pic.twitter.com/49l9OtQJN1 — Clear Falls Football (@ClearFallsFB) December 19, 2020

Clear Falls is having an unbelievable run in the playoffs. Entering this season, the Knights had never won a playoff game as they were 0-2 all-time. But that has all changed, including an Area Round victory over 2018 State Runner-Up Beaumont West Brook, beating the Bruins 53-36. In that victory, running back David Smith went off for 188 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries for the Knights. This week, Clear Falls gets Katy Taylor.

