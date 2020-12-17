VYPE Class 5A Helmet Stickers powered by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine: Bi-District (Dec. 10-12)

Welcome to a new VYPE feature for the 2020 football season - VYPE Helmet Stickers powered by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine! Every week, VYPE will scour the stat sheets of the previous week and find the top performers.



Class 5A teams went into the first week of the 2020 playoffs and wow there were some amazing performances! See who earned VYPE Helmet Stickers this week. Here are the selections.

PREVIOUS HELMET STICKER SELECTIONS

Deniquez Dunn (@DeniquezDunn2) - Crosby

Crosby QB/RB/DB @DeniquezDunn2

Is a SPECIAL player with unbelievable talent https://t.co/d6T418TeDh #hudl — QB Elite Training (@TrainingQb) December 11, 2020

It was a dominating 66-0 victory for Crosby over Willowridge last week in the opening round of the playoffs. Deniquez Dunn led the Cougars at quarterback as he went 8 of 13 for 202 yards and two scores. Dunn also rushed for another 48 yards and a score. Three total touchdowns is a nice performance by Dunn. This week, they get undefeated Texas High School.

Brent Holdren - Barbers Hill

Barbers Hill rolled past Galena Park last week winning its playoff opener 51-14. The Eagles were led by quarterback Brent Holdren who went 11 of 17 for 187 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Jalen Washington - Montgomery

Jalen Washington ran wild in a big win over Whitehouse last week. Montgomery won the game 38-31 to advance in the playoffs - slated to face Fort Bend Marshall this week - and Washington had three of the scores. The junior back had 200 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries for the Bears in the win.

Tyree Scranton (@Yeah_Tyree) - Manvel

Another stud from the loaded Manvel Mavericks who has floated under the radar.. ‘22 LB Tyree Scranton has 55 tackles in 5 games including 15 last night against Hightower.. Scranton has stepped up in a big way this year.. pic.twitter.com/Y6tuW5A0EL — Joey Allender III (@JoeyAllender) November 6, 2020

Tyree Scranton had a solid outing against Beaumont United in a 63-0 victory last week. Scranton finished with seven tackles, three of those solo. He also finished with an interception.

Xavier Smallwood (@xavier25zay) - Foster

Touchdown Falcons!



Foster (@FosterFootball) 28

Goose Creek Memorial 0

| 5:24 | 2Q | #txhsfb |



Senior Xavier Smallwood (@xavier25zay) scores his second touchdown of the night with a one-yard run. XP good. pic.twitter.com/rnkPJoDWz0 — Ryan Dunsmore (@Duns_more) December 11, 2020

In a big win for Foster last week, Falcons' running back Xavier Smallwood had a big night. Smallwood busted loose for 100 yards and two scores on just six carries in the 49-7 victory. Smallwood and the Falcons take on an undefeated Cedar Park team this week in the Area Round.

CJ Dumas (@cjdumas2022) - Katy Paetow

On to 2nd Rd of Playoffs....check out my game highlights vs Baytown Lee. 8-11 141 yds 3 TDshttps://t.co/NGCjjD6kJf — C.J. Dumas (@cjdumas2022) December 13, 2020

In a 70-18 win over Baytown Lee, CJ Dumas Jr. had a solid game at quarterback. Dumas finished 8 of 12 for 140 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Dumas for the season has passed for 1,106 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Article Powered by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine

Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is Houston's leading provider of orthopedic services — from diagnosis to treatment to rehabilitation — to manage all musculoskeletal conditions and injuries. Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine offers comprehensive diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitative services with a high standard of excellence for elite athletes and active adults alike. We specialize in treating athletes of all kinds, ages and experience levels, from students and recreational, to professional athletes and performers. Houston Methodist serves as the official health care provider for the Houston Texans, Houston Astros, Rice Athletics, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™, Houston Ballet, Houston Symphony and Houston Grand Opera.