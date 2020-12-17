Rice Owls 2021 football recruiting class features size and versatility

HOUSTON – The class consists of 16 high school seniors, one from a prep school and one from the junior college ranks. Among the high school players, 11 reached the postseason and six will be in action this weekend in the Texas state playoffs.

The Owls added four linebackers--including three high school signees who were ranked in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s preseason top 25 linebackers in Texas--and four defensive linemen, three offensive linemen, receivers and defensive backs and one quarterback.

Nine of the players come from Texas and four are from Alabama, two from Florida and one each from California, Mississippi and New Jersey. Since coming to Rice in December of 2017, Bloomgren has expanded the Owls national footprint to include recruits from 21 states.

The signee from Mississippi (linebacker Desmyn Baker) is the first for the Owls in the state since the signed John Welch in 2005 while the four recruits from Alabama are the first from that state since the Owls added safety Justin Carter in 2012.

2021 RICE OWLS FOOTBALL EARLY RECRUITS

NAME POS HT WT HOMETOWN (SCHOOL)

DJ Arkansas LB 6-2 200 Denton, TX (Ryan)

Desmyn Baker LB 6-2 226 Clinton, Mississippi (NW Mississippi CC/Clinton)

Blake Boenisch DL 6-3 300 Needville, TX (Needville)

Jay Folmar WR 6-1 185 Dothan, AL (Dothan)

Jalen Hargrove DL 6-4 305 Patterson, NJ (Choate Rosemary Hall)

Jaggar Hebeisen TE 6-4 225 Colleyville, TX (Heritage)

Shawqi Itraish QB 6-3 190 Bradenton, FL (Braden River)

Jonathan Jean CB 5-10 175 Lakeland, FL (Victory Christian)

John Long OL 6-4 300 Kempner, TX (Lampasas)

Elroyal Morris Jr. DL 6-3 270 Houston, TX (Dekaney)

Ethan Onianwa OL 6-6 300 Katy, TX (Cinco Ranch)

Faae Pepe OL 6-4 330 Bellflower, CA (Orange Lutheran)

Kenny Seymour Jr LB 6-3 225 League City, TX (Fort Bend Marshall)

Aidan Siano LB 6-0 225 Celina, TX (Prosper)

Peyton Stevenson WR 6-3 190 Demopolis, AL (Demopolis)

Cal Varner III DE 6-4 235 Katy, TX (Katy)

Joshua Williams SAF 6-1 190 Linden, AL (Linden)

Marcus Williams SAF 5-11 190 Helena, AL (Hoover)