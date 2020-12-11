VYPE Houston Thursday Playoff Round-Up (Bi-District)

Well the first night is officially in the books.
The 2020 Texas high school football playoffs officially kicked off on Thursday night across the state for Class 5A & 6A programs and the Houston-area was buzzing with playoff action. Who's moving on? Check out the scoreboard!
Lamar defeats Memorial 39-7
VYPE PLAYOFF 🏈 HIGHLIGHTS!! @LamarTexansFB defeated Memorial 39-7 on Thurs. for its first playoff win since 2017. Next up is Katy. Tons of big plays ... including a SAFETY!! #txhsfb @HISDAthletics @winstonasmith22 @KennethRosent11 @showtim3_k3n @TerrenceRone @uheardof7 pic.twitter.com/3oWYwdVPPA— vypehouston (@vypehouston) December 11, 2020
Lamar registered its first playoff win since 2017 on Thursday night with a 39-7 home victory over Memorial. It was tied 7-7 at the half but a quick 14-point burst coming out of the locker room is all Lamar needed. A bunch of different names popped out in this win. The running of Kenneth Kennedy was impressive, he's a big back who will punish people. Freshman Jordan Reaves had a passing and rushing touchdown in the win and he's only a freshman. Jeremy Fagan registered a safety for the defense and Jaivion Green came up with an interception as well. Lamar outscored Memorial 32-0 in the second half to win the game. It was an all-around good performance for Lamar.
Foster dominates GCM for Playoff win
One down. @OU_Football WR commit @THECodyJackson3 and fellow senior RB @xavier25zay lead @FosterFootball past Goose Creek Memorial in the 5A-I Bi-District round. #txhsfb #txhsfbplayoffs— vypehouston (@vypehouston) December 11, 2020
RECAP: https://t.co/1hINimOaxO pic.twitter.com/q12tkXoqPo
Cody Jackson had a "You Got Mossed" catch and Xavier Smallwood went off for Foster in their playoff victory over GCM on Thursday night. Foster gets the winner of undefeated Cedar Park and Veterans Memorial next week.
Check out the game story from VYPE's Matthew Reese who was at the game.
Bridgeland blows past Klein Collins 41-18
Bridgeland takes home the bi-district championship behind a 41-18 victory, with 3 touchdowns coming from @MCultonp. @tommy_yarrish caught up with him after his best game of the season to analyze the big night and what’s coming up in the next round. #TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/qXRAH4WizM— vypehouston (@vypehouston) December 11, 2020
Bridgeland took care of business on Thursday night defeating Klein Collins 41-18 and improving to 11-0 on the 2020 season. Bridgeland is one of the premier teams in Region II in Class 6A Division II. This is going to be a fun team to watch through the playoffs.
Fort Bend Marshall defeats PN-G 21-14
Congrats Coach James Williams on your 100th career win! On to round 2!— FBISD Athletics (@FBISDAthletics) December 11, 2020
Go Buffs! @MHS_Buffs @FortBendISD pic.twitter.com/7Q2m7Rf6iT
Fort Bend Marshall defeated Port Neches-Groves 21-14 on Thursday night. Not only did that send the Buffs to the second round but also game head coach James Williams his 100th-career coaching victory. This year FB Marshall is trying to get back to the state title game for a third-straight season. The Buffs await the winner of Montgomery vs Whitehouse in the next round.
Here are more scores from the night!
Pearland 44, Clear Spring 37
Cy-Fair 47, Westside 7
Klein Cain 54, Cy Woods 26
North Shore 59, Deer Park 7
Dawson 35, Dickinson 19
Oak Ridge 30, Eisenhower 20
Dekaney 44, Willis 22
Crosby 66, Willowridge 0
Nederland 37, Sterling 0
Katy 0, FB Elkins 0 - Elkins Forfeited Due to COVID-19
Katy Taylor 0, George Ranch - GR Forfeited Due to COVID-19
“He’s a once in a lifetime player.” @OU_Football commit @THECodyJackson3 breaks down his performance in @FosterFootball’s Bi-District win over GCM. #txhsfb #txhsfbplayoffs #OUDNA @FosterHSNews @FHSABC_TX pic.twitter.com/v6B8lE2ud9— vypehouston (@vypehouston) December 11, 2020
Area Round Showdowns
North Shore vs Pearland Dawson - Thurs. Dec. 17 at Challenger Stadium - 7 p.m.
Lamar at Katy - Fri. Dec. 18 at Rhodes Stadium - 7 p.m.
Oak Ridge vs. Tomball Memorial - TBD
Bridgeland vs Dekaney - TBD
Cy-Fair vs. Tompkins/FB Travis
Pearland vs Dobie/Atascocita
Klein Cain vs Westfield/College Park
Katy Taylor vs Heights/Cypress Creek
Crosby vs Texas/Lake Creek
Fort Bend Marshall vs Montgomery/Whitehouse
Nederland vs. Pine Tree/A&M Consolidated