VYPE Houston Thursday Playoff Round-Up (Bi-District)

Well the first night is officially in the books.

The 2020 Texas high school football playoffs officially kicked off on Thursday night across the state for Class 5A & 6A programs and the Houston-area was buzzing with playoff action. Who's moving on? Check out the scoreboard!

Lamar defeats Memorial 39-7

​Lamar registered its first playoff win since 2017 on Thursday night with a 39-7 home victory over Memorial. It was tied 7-7 at the half but a quick 14-point burst coming out of the locker room is all Lamar needed. A bunch of different names popped out in this win. The running of Kenneth Kennedy was impressive, he's a big back who will punish people. Freshman Jordan Reaves had a passing and rushing touchdown in the win and he's only a freshman. Jeremy Fagan registered a safety for the defense and Jaivion Green came up with an interception as well. Lamar outscored Memorial 32-0 in the second half to win the game. It was an all-around good performance for Lamar.

Foster dominates GCM for Playoff win

Cody Jackson had a "You Got Mossed" catch and Xavier Smallwood went off for Foster in their playoff victory over GCM on Thursday night. Foster gets the winner of undefeated Cedar Park and Veterans Memorial next week.

Check out the game story from VYPE's Matthew Reese who was at the game.

Bridgeland blows past Klein Collins 41-18

Bridgeland takes home the bi-district championship behind a 41-18 victory, with 3 touchdowns coming from @MCultonp. @tommy_yarrish caught up with him after his best game of the season to analyze the big night and what’s coming up in the next round. #TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/qXRAH4WizM — vypehouston (@vypehouston) December 11, 2020

​Bridgeland took care of business on Thursday night defeating Klein Collins 41-18 and improving to 11-0 on the 2020 season. Bridgeland is one of the premier teams in Region II in Class 6A Division II. This is going to be a fun team to watch through the playoffs.

Fort Bend Marshall defeats PN-G 21-14

Congrats Coach James Williams on your 100th career win! On to round 2!

Go Buffs! @MHS_Buffs @FortBendISD pic.twitter.com/7Q2m7Rf6iT — FBISD Athletics (@FBISDAthletics) December 11, 2020

Fort Bend Marshall defeated Port Neches-Groves 21-14 on Thursday night. Not only did that send the Buffs to the second round but also game head coach James Williams his 100th-career coaching victory. This year FB Marshall is trying to get back to the state title game for a third-straight season. The Buffs await the winner of Montgomery vs Whitehouse in the next round.

Here are more scores from the night!

Pearland 44, Clear Spring 37

Cy-Fair 47, Westside 7

Klein Cain 54, Cy Woods 26

North Shore 59, Deer Park 7

Dawson 35, Dickinson 19

Oak Ridge 30, Eisenhower 20

Dekaney 44, Willis 22

Crosby 66, Willowridge 0

Nederland 37, Sterling 0

Katy 0, FB Elkins 0 - Elkins Forfeited Due to COVID-19

Katy Taylor 0, George Ranch - GR Forfeited Due to COVID-19

Area Round Showdowns



North Shore vs Pearland Dawson - Thurs. Dec. 17 at Challenger Stadium - 7 p.m.

Lamar at Katy - Fri. Dec. 18 at Rhodes Stadium - 7 p.m.

Oak Ridge vs. Tomball Memorial - TBD

Bridgeland vs Dekaney - TBD

Cy-Fair vs. Tompkins/FB Travis

Pearland vs Dobie/Atascocita

Klein Cain vs Westfield/College Park

Katy Taylor vs Heights/Cypress Creek

Crosby vs Texas/Lake Creek

Fort Bend Marshall vs Montgomery/Whitehouse

Nederland vs. Pine Tree/A&M Consolidated





