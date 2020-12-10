Staying Mentally & Physically Tough During a Pandemic (with Q&A) Presented By Yoga Athletex

The onset and long duration of the pandemic has created an unprecedented change in the lives of athletes. Change can be traumatic when unexpected and requires resilience to not only survive but to thrive. And, if you're a competing athlete now is the time to thrive and get ahead of your competition.



What is resilience? Resilience is the ability to recover quickly from difficulties or change. In short, it can also be described as toughness. Whether big or small, change and struggle is inevitable. If you're experiencing change because of the cancellation of sports or having to decide on what college to attend, it's crucial that you stick to a training regimen both physically and mentally.



One of our volleyball athletes, Sonia, came to us in need of building confidence in herself and those around her. With some tough decisions on her plate, we decided to create a personalized program for her to boost self esteem through performance meditations and teach her to move mindfully through sport performance and yoga. Within weeks, we saw a drastic increase in strength and overall motor control. Not to mention, her attitude showed a complete positive shift on the court. Through our training modalities, Sonia has now found confidence in herself and her ability to lead her volleyball team. Regardless of the change you're needing to make internally or the change that's presented to you externally, getting on your mat is crucial. And you can get on your mat with us in studio or from the comfort of your own home now.

Feature: Sonia Rio | Memorial High School | Houston Juniors Volleyball

Sonia Rio: Instead of allowing change to knock you down, Yoga Athletex has the tools you need to learn to become comfortable with it and use it to your advantage. With our virtual platform you are able to find opportunity on every new course life challenges you with. Finding a way to increase your athletic performance at home forces you to become resilient. Resilience is crucial when it comes to building a performance mindset and increasing your performance. Our online classes will keep you in shape and enable you to make calm, intelligent decisions in difficult times.



Let us take the guesswork out of training at home. Sign up for our online portal for as little as $39/month! Get ahead of your competition through strength and conditioning, HIIT, yoga for athletes, performance meditations and breathwork.

Take it from Allie Sczech who has stayed diligent with working out from home to prepare her for the upcoming club season and future at Baylor University.

Feature: Q&A with Allie Sczech | George Ranch HS | Skyline Volleyball | Baylor University Commit

Yoga Athletex: How long have you been practicing/training at Yoga Athletex?

Sczech: This will be my fourth year training with Yoga Athletex!

Yoga Athletex: What benefits have you received since training at Yoga Athletex?

Sczech: I have seen so many benefits since I have been training with Yoga Athletex. My vertical has increased, my speed and agility, flexibility, and so much more.

Yoga Athletex: What is your sport/activity outside of the studio?

Sczech: I play volleyball for George Ranch High School and for Skyline Juniors outside of the studio.

Yoga Athletex: What is your favorite class at Yoga Athletex and why?

Sczech: My favorite class at Yoga Athletex is Strength + Conditioning/Jump Training. I love this class because it has helped me increase my vertical so much!

Yoga Athletex: Any advice for new people trying out the studio?

Sczech: Come in ready to work and have fun! You will love it here!