Harden returns to Houston, undergoes coronavirus test

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

FILE - In this March 7, 2020, file photo, Houston Rockets guard James Harden stands on the court during a break in the action against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C. This seasons NBA MVP has won the award before. A trio of past winners of the award reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, four-time MVP LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and 2017-18 winner James Harden of the Houston Rockets were announced Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, as the finalists for this seasons top NBA individual honor. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)
HOUSTON – Houston Rockets star James Harden has returned to Space City.

Rockets coach Stephen Silas said during a news conference Tuesday that his standout guard underwent a coronavirus test before being allowed to join the team for practice.

“I am aware that he was getting his test today here in Houston, so that leads to the fact that he is here and that’s pretty much all I know right now,” Silas said.

Harden made headlines Sunday when he failed to show up to Rockets practice and Silas said he hadn’t heard from him.

However, on Monday, Silas said that while Harden was not allowed to practice with the team, he was expecting him for an individual workout sometime in the evening.

The Rockets first preseason game is again the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, but it’s not clear if Harden will be suiting up.

