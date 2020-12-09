Harden returns to Houston, undergoes coronavirus test

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets star James Harden has returned to Space City.

Rockets coach Stephen Silas said during a news conference Tuesday that his standout guard underwent a coronavirus test before being allowed to join the team for practice.

“I am aware that he was getting his test today here in Houston, so that leads to the fact that he is here and that’s pretty much all I know right now,” Silas said.

Harden made headlines Sunday when he failed to show up to Rockets practice and Silas said he hadn’t heard from him.

However, on Monday, Silas said that while Harden was not allowed to practice with the team, he was expecting him for an individual workout sometime in the evening.

The Rockets first preseason game is again the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, but it’s not clear if Harden will be suiting up.