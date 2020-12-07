3 things to watch in Houston sports this week

Hello from the Xfinity Sports Desk at KPRC 2. Here’s what we can expect this week in sports.

James Harden, where are you?

James Harden made headlines Sunday when he failed to show up to Rockets practice. New head coach Stephen Silas said he hasn’t heard from Harden. Even worse? Harden was in pictures and Instagram videos partying with rapper Lil Baby, without a mask. When will Harden show up?

High school football, volleyball

It’s a fun time of year for these kids, especially in 2020. As we head into the playoffs, several local teams are heating up both on the volleyball court and the football field. Whether it’s the undefeated Dobie Longhorn football team or the ladies of Klein volleyball, we’ll be tracking local teams this week as always.

Texans lose -- again

A rare Nick Martin mistake proved fatal for the Texans as they hosted the Indianapolis Colts and lost 26-20 at home. At the end of the broadcast, Deshaun Watson was emotional with his head in his towel. J.J. Watt looked stunned. Last week was rough for the Texans, as both Will Fuller and Bradley Roby were popped for PEDs. The team now sits at 4-8 and looks to bounce back against Chicago on the road.