VYPE Class 6A Helmet Stickers powered by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine: Week 11 (Dec. 3-5)

Class 6A teams went into Week 11 and wow there were some amazing performances! See who earned VYPE Helmet Stickers this week. Here are the selections.

Micah Cooper (@Coop_micah) - Grand Oaks

What a season finale for Grand Oaks running back Micah Cooper. In a 53-18 victory over Cypress Ridge, the senior back went absolutely bonkers. Cooper finished with 385 yards and four touchdowns in the win. Cooper finishes his senior year with 1,453 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Grizzlies. Cooper had seven games in which he rushed for 100 or more yards.

Cardell Williams (@staywokee2) - Westfield

In a 54-0 victory over Aldine, Cardell Williams went 6 of 7 for 135 yards and five touchdowns. That is a very efficient performance by Williams as Westfield heads into the playoffs now.

Bishop Davenport (@bishoptheQB) - Spring

2020 Undefeated 14-6A Champs. 1st undefeated season and outright district championship in school history. pic.twitter.com/hCcySz4W0E — Lions Football (@SpringFootball) December 5, 2020

It has been a historic season for Spring. The Lions finished off an undefeated regular season last week with a 38-7 victory over Nimitz. In the win, quarterback Bishop Davenport finished 22 of 33 for 339 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 85 yards and a score with nine carries. In total, Davenport racked up 424 yards in the win. Davenport is a gamechanger and will be a problem for opposing defenses in the playoffs.

Matthew Golden (@MatthewGolden_2) - Klein Cain

Week 9

237 yards

2tds

6rec pic.twitter.com/7xk5RgS4yq — 2🏝 (@MatthewGolden_2) December 5, 2020

In the regular season finale for Klein Cain last week, Matthew Golden had a big game! Golden finished with 237 yards and two touchdowns on just six receptions. Golden averaged 39.5 yards per catch in the win over Foster. For the season, Golden has racked up 976 yards and seven touchdowns in the win.

Karl Williams (@karlwilliams_6) - Heights

It has been a remarkable season for Heights. The Bulldogs wrapped up the District 18-6A Championship last week with a 35-20 victory over Bellaire. In the win, Williams finished with a team-leading 12 tackles and a sack. The junior this season has racked up 60 tackles and an interception.

Milton Jones (@meltieo) - Seven Lakes

Check out my highlight - https://t.co/ITgt3lrCvf — Milton Jones (@meltieo) December 5, 2020

If Seven Lakes pulled off a win against Cinco Ranch last week, the Spartans would be into the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. In the 30-22 victory for Seven Lakes, which sent them to the playoffs, running back Milton Jones was a big factor. Jones rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries for the Spartans.

