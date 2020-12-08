56ºF

Aggies game against Ole Miss postponed due to coronavirus

Vanessa Richardson, KPRC

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) is chased out of the pocket by LSU defensive lineman Ali Gaye (11) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies will have to wait to take on Ole Miss if they even get the chance.

The school issued a statement Monday evening announcing the game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

“The opportunity to reschedule the game will be contingent on any cancellation of games currently scheduled for December 19 due to COVID-19, otherwise the game will not be played and would be declared a no-contest,” the statement read.

