Aggies game against Ole Miss postponed due to coronavirus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies will have to wait to take on Ole Miss if they even get the chance.

The school issued a statement Monday evening announcing the game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

“The opportunity to reschedule the game will be contingent on any cancellation of games currently scheduled for December 19 due to COVID-19, otherwise the game will not be played and would be declared a no-contest,” the statement read.