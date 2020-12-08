5-STARS: The Private School Playmakers powered by Texas Citizens Bank

There are so many great private school athletes in Houston.

VYPE highlights five athletes or teams from across the private school ranks in this edition of Private School Playmakers Powered by Texas Citizens Bank.

Carson Rodgers - St. Pius X Football

Senior quarterback Carson Rodgers just finished a great season for St. Pius X leading the Panthers to the playoffs and has now received an offer from Benedictine College. Rodgers finished racking up 2,103 all-purpose yards and passed for 1,946 yards and 21 touchdowns. Rodgers also rushed for three scores as well.

Houston Christian Basketball

Mustangs move to 10-1 on the season with win over Cornerstone Chr. Ugly win. It happens. Learn from it - move on. Dbl digits pts Haynes, Self, Bernstein, Torn. Next up Fri @ home 8:00pm. #BeElite @RcsSports @bigsloan32 @djones8301 @HoustonChronHS @HTownHSS @vypehouston — Houston Christian Basketball (@HCStangsMBB) December 6, 2020

Houston Christian, which has been a perennial power in the Houston area in SPC basketball over the past few years, is back at it again with another impressive team. Out of the gates, the Mustangs are winners of 10 of their first 11 games. Against Fort Bend Christian Academy, Noah Kon finished with 33 points and six assists, while Kobe Haynes had 16 points and five assists. An impressive start for the Mustangs.

Tori Livingstone- Kinkaid

Freshman, Tori Livingstone raced in the AAU National Cross Country meet finishing 27th overall & 16th in the 14 - 16 yro girls' division! Congratulations, Tori! #GoFalcons pic.twitter.com/foVUr9wnx7 — Kinkaid Athletics (@KinkaidAthletic) December 7, 2020

The high school cross country season may be in the books for 2020 but the races don't stop for the area's top runners. At Kinkaid, freshman Tori Livingstone raced this past weekend in the AAU National Cross Country meet finishing 27th overall. She will be a runner to watch in the next few years. Livingstone would have been one of the top runners in SPC this fall but the conference did not host any of its fall championships.

St. Thomas Football All-District Selections

Thankful we were able to play this season. These young men stood out amongst their peers and were recognized by TAPPS Division 1 - District 2 Head Coaches.



1st Team WR - @camdamone

1st Team QB - @maddox_kopp

1st Team K - @pablo_tager

1st Team TE - @_drakemartinez pic.twitter.com/shO5AQtunS — St. Thomas Football (@STHFootball) December 1, 2020

TAPPS Division I - District II All-District picks are out. St. Thomas finished the year 7-3 overall and won its district title for a third-straight year. First team selections included QB Maddox Kopp (University of Houston), wide receiver Cameron Bonner, Kicker Pablo Tager, tight end Drake Martinez (Colorado State), offensive lineman Tanner Erb, offensive lineman Ryan Hanks and receiver Cameron Price. What a haul for St. Thomas to honor a stellar team.

Ella Smith - St Agnes Academy

Varsity takes victory over Episcopal tonight in their first home game of the season @JustPlay_Sports. Chinelo Umeh w 11pnts, Natalie Messa w 13pnts but this kid here, Ella Smith had 14pnts but has been our consistent floor general over these last 7 games! #hustleshovel pic.twitter.com/rBY4ZwGZpi — SAA Basketball (@saa_bball) December 2, 2020

The Hustle Shovel is back!! St. Agnes Academy is coming off an impressive season in 2019-2020 where the Tigers reached the TAPPS Final Four. St. Agnes is ready to make a run in 2020-2021 and is 5-3 on the early season. In the first home game of the season, St. Agnes defeated Episcopal and the #hustleshovel went to Ella Smith who had 14 points and has been a "consistent floor general" for the Tigers in the opening of the season.



