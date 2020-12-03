48ºF

VYPE Preseason Girl's Basketball: No. 9 Heights

Joshua Koch

Heights was impressive last year. The Bulldogs played well in the VYPE Aldine ISD Holiday Tournament and then carried that over into the regular season, winning District 18-6A and then reaching the third round of the playoffs. Heights finished last year with a 26-9 record and bring back all five starters as they seek a 14th-straight playoff appearance.

District MVP Gracelynn Alvarez is back averaging after averaging 19 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. She is verbally committed to UTEP. Also back are first-team, all-district selections Tierra Simon (12 ppg, 7rpg), Aaliyah Macias (5 ppg, 3 rpg) and Sincere Roberts (11 ppg, 4 rpg). Heights also adds transfer Trinity Frias.

