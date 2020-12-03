VYPE Preseason Girl's Basketball: No. 9 Heights

Heights was impressive last year. The Bulldogs played well in the VYPE Aldine ISD Holiday Tournament and then carried that over into the regular season, winning District 18-6A and then reaching the third round of the playoffs. Heights finished last year with a 26-9 record and bring back all five starters as they seek a 14th-straight playoff appearance.

District MVP Gracelynn Alvarez is back averaging after averaging 19 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. She is verbally committed to UTEP. Also back are first-team, all-district selections Tierra Simon (12 ppg, 7rpg), Aaliyah Macias (5 ppg, 3 rpg) and Sincere Roberts (11 ppg, 4 rpg). Heights also adds transfer Trinity Frias.