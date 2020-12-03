VYPE Preseason Girl's Basketball: No. 7 Houston Memorial

Jyusef Larry enters year 11 leading Memorial, and the Mustangs should be a crew to contend with in 2021. Last year, a young Memorial team finished 22-11 overall but got knocked out in the first round.

The freshman duo of Riley McCloskey and Abigail Tomaski made first-team, all-district after averaging 13.3 points and 9.2 points per game, respectively. McCloskey also had 2.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game, while Tomaski averaged 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game.

The other first-team, all-district pick was Morgan Matheny, who averaged 8.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game last year. She also set a school record for most three-pointers in a single game going 9 of 17 one night from beyond the arch.

Be on the lookout for second-team, all-district selection Mackenzie McKown (7.5 ppg, 4.7rpg, 1.8 spg) and Alexandra Pappas. This team brings back a lot of talent, now it's time to see if they can piece it together for a playoff run.