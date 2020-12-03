Rockets ‘City’ jerseys feature colors reminiscent of Houston Oilers

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets on Wednesday unveiled their “City” jerseys for the upcoming season and they feature colors that are reminiscent of the Oilers.
Dropping the news in a video tweeted at 7:13, the announcement featured images of the Astrodome, Houston’s freeways, oil rigs, rockets, the Rockets championship wins and Clutch. It ended with images of a blue jersey.
For the city. Our 20-21 City uniform has arrived! pic.twitter.com/glxiuZtQX4— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 3, 2020
That tweet was followed by images of the uniform and another video.
City Threads 🔥💯 pic.twitter.com/kwEr9DwlIh— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 3, 2020
H-Town, this one's for you 🤘 pic.twitter.com/yfWTwWtxWL— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 3, 2020
The blue, white and red uniforms are reminding a lot of people of the colors worn by the Houston Oilers -- the city’s NFL team from 1960 to 1996.
The uniform announcement came shortly after news broke of the Rockets trading Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards for John Wall and a first-round pick in 2023.
