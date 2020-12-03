56ºF

Rockets ‘City’ jerseys feature colors reminiscent of Houston Oilers

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

A tweet featuring images of the Houston Rockets new "City" uniforms is seen on Dec. 2, 2020. (Twitter/Houston Rockets)

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets on Wednesday unveiled their “City” jerseys for the upcoming season and they feature colors that are reminiscent of the Oilers.

Dropping the news in a video tweeted at 7:13, the announcement featured images of the Astrodome, Houston’s freeways, oil rigs, rockets, the Rockets championship wins and Clutch. It ended with images of a blue jersey.

That tweet was followed by images of the uniform and another video.

The blue, white and red uniforms are reminding a lot of people of the colors worn by the Houston Oilers -- the city’s NFL team from 1960 to 1996.

The uniform announcement came shortly after news broke of the Rockets trading Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards for John Wall and a first-round pick in 2023.

So, what do you think of the jerseys? Let us know in the comments.

