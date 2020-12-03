Rockets ‘City’ jerseys feature colors reminiscent of Houston Oilers

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets on Wednesday unveiled their “City” jerseys for the upcoming season and they feature colors that are reminiscent of the Oilers.

Dropping the news in a video tweeted at 7:13, the announcement featured images of the Astrodome, Houston’s freeways, oil rigs, rockets, the Rockets championship wins and Clutch. It ended with images of a blue jersey.

For the city. Our 20-21 City uniform has arrived! pic.twitter.com/glxiuZtQX4 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 3, 2020

That tweet was followed by images of the uniform and another video.

H-Town, this one's for you 🤘 pic.twitter.com/yfWTwWtxWL — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 3, 2020

The blue, white and red uniforms are reminding a lot of people of the colors worn by the Houston Oilers -- the city’s NFL team from 1960 to 1996.

The uniform announcement came shortly after news broke of the Rockets trading Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards for John Wall and a first-round pick in 2023.

