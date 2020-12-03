How the Aggies could make it to the college football playoffs

HOUSTON – For the Aggies, it starts with their own schedule in the coming weeks.

Saturday at Auburn should be a win. On Dec. 12, A&M will be in Knoxville as favorites to beat Tennessee. Two wins and Jimbo Fisher’s crew would be 8-1 with a potential home game against Ole Miss on Dec. 19 at Kyle Field.

Is that enough to make it into the top four?

TexAgs.com owner and longtime Aggies insider Billy Liucci told KPRC 2 sports director Randy McIlvoy on Wednesday that the team’s resume speaks for itself.

“In the past four SEC games, the Aggies have led by 20 or more points after the third quarter,” Liucci said. “They are also now the No. 1 defense in the SEC.”

Currently, Ohio State is fourth in the rankings but has been limited to only four games. The Buckeyes are at Michigan State on Saturday and then are slated to take on Michigan, but that game could be in jeopardy because of COVID-19 issues inside the Wolverines program. Many argue five games are not enough, but the committee has no minimum.

“If Ohio State plays only five games then they don’t deserve to be in,” added Liucci.

Then there is No. 6 Florida. The Aggies beat the Gators back in week three but should Florida win out and also beat Alabama in the SEC Championship, then what?

“If Florida wins out and beats Alabama then they are in and ‘Bama may just drop a couple of spots,” Liucci said. “I couldn’t argue with that because they would be the champions of the toughest conference in the country.”