Olympic softball legend Cat Osterman coaches up softball players in Katy clinic

HOUSTON – USA Softball winter camp tour stopped in Katy Saturday as a handful of youth players got to learn from one of the best pitchers in the history of the sport. Houston native and former Texas Longhorn star Cat Osterman came home to train pitchers at D-Bat.

“What we try to teach is that good mechanics can get you very far,” said Osterman. “Elite athletes are elite athletes because of the fundamentals. We try to instill that upon them.”

Osterman, 38, is set to pitch in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics for Team USA. He starred on USA’s 2004 gold medal winners and USA’s 2008 silver medalists.

Softball was voted out of the 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics but is back for this cycle.

“When they gave us a year postponement there was a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel,” said Osterman. “Having the opportunity to be in the Olympics again for me was huge because I thought 2008 was it. Wearing the USA across your chest is the best feeling ever. Hearing your national anthem on foreign soil is the best feeling ever, I couldn’t imagine doing anything else right now.”