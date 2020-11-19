DFW Football: 4A/3A Area Thursday Quick Looks

We're into the second round of the classes 4A and under playoffs march to State.

For the second straight week, the big schools (6A and 5A) take a back seat to the quick looks until their respective playoffs start as we peak at the three matchups in 4A featuring DFW-area teams on Thursday.

Clint (6-0) vs. Decatur (6-5)

Clint enters this matchup having won every game on its truncated schedule this years - 5 wins, 1 forfeit - but still comes in as an underdog. Decatur, despite starting the season 1-4 with games against Argyle, Glen Rose and Midlothian Heritage, had a much tough district schedule with wins that included Springtown and Lake Worth.

Kickoff: 6 p.m. @ Memorial Stadium (Big Spring)

Line: Decatur is favored by 15

Next round: Winner of Fort Stockton/Canyon in Regional Semifinals Round



#1 Argyle (11-0) vs. Stephenville (6-5)

After both teams had big wins in the opening round, No. 1 Argyle meets a familiar foe in Stephenville. These two teams met last year and it was a shootout with more than 100 points scored and Argyle's Bo Hogeboom with eight touchdowns on the night. Bo is gone, but CJ Rogers is just as competent and Tito Byce and company return for a run at state.

Kickoff: 7 p.m. @ Globe Life Park (Arlington)

Line: Argyle favored by 19

Next round: Winner of Dallas Hutchins/Waco La Vega in Regional Semifinals Round



Gilmer (10-1) vs. Godley (7-4)

Gilmer's lone loss of the year is against reigning 4A state champ, Carthage, while taking down Texarkana Pleasant Grove on the way to an undefeated district record. Gilmer is on a six-game win streak with an average win margin of 32 points. Godley had a 3-1 district record with its lone loss against ranked Glen Rose. Godley has been equally-impressive in its four-game win streak with a win margin of 32.5 points.

Kickoff: 7 p.m. @ Hanby Stadium (Mesquite)

Line: Gilmer favored by 13

Next round: Plays Sunnyvale in Regional Semifinals Round



Other intriguing area games for Thursday, November 19

8-5A DI: #1 Ennis (6-0, 3-0) vs. North Forney (7-0, 4-0)

5-5A DI: Frisco Reedy (4-2, 3-1) vs. Frisco Wakeland (5-3, 3-3)

9-6A: Rowlett (3-1, 3-1) vs. Garland Naaman Forest (3-2, 3-1)

3-5A DI: Fort Worth Brewer (4-3, 3-1) vs. Justin Northwest (5-2, 3-1)



PICKIN' SZN

It was a so-so week for me, going 9-3 last week (missing the picks for Parish Episcopal, Plano John Paul II and Braswell).

Here are the Week 13 picks (combining Star-Telegram picks and Dallas Morning News and Denton Record-Chronicle assignments:

Denton Ryan over Frisco Heritage

Argyle over Stephenville

Justin Northwest over Fort Worth Brewer

Frisco Reedy over Frisco Wakeland

Ennis over North Forney

Melissa over Kennedale

Southlake Carroll over Northwest Eaton

Fort Worth Arlington Heights over Granbury

Aledo over Mansfield Timberview

Arlington Lamar over Arlington

Prosper over Denton Braswell

Frisco Independence over The Colony



Overall: 118-24 (83.1%)



Week 12: 9-3

Week 11: 12-2

Week 10: 11-1

Week 9: 12-2

Week 8: 10-3

Week 7: 9-3

Week 6: 11-1

Week 5: 11-3

Week 4: 6-2

Week 3: 10-0

Week 2: 9-2

Week 1: 8-2

