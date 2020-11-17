Houston Astros on verge of buying Sugar Land Skeeters, KPRC 2 sources say

HOUSTON – KPRC Channel 2 Sports has learned that the Houston Astros are on the verge of buying the Sugar Land Skeeters organization and making it their new Triple-A affiliate. Talks have been ongoing since 2019 and have continued to develop.

Sources tell Sports Director Randy McIlvoy that it is not official yet but could be as early as Tuesday. An announcement from the Major League Baseball is expected this week. The Atlantic League’s Somerset Patriots are also becoming the Yankees Double-A affiliate as well. Forty minor league organizations are switching to new cities beginning in 2021.

It is expected, according to sources that the Astros new Triple-A team in Sugar Land will begin to play this Spring. Details are still being worked out and COVID -19 issues will be a factor.