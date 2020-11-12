Stratford High School holds signing day

HOUSTON – Wednesday represented signing day for winter and spring sports, with hundreds of high school athletes signing to play sports at big-time programs.

The Stratford Spartans sent eight players across various sports to signing day, including a baseball rivalry.

Baseball teammates now rivals

Stratford has a great baseball team, in part due to Mark Perkins and Tab Tracy. Perkins, a pitcher will play at Rice while Tracy, a versatile OF/1B, will play at the University of Houston.

Perkins said he wants to keep the Rice pitching tradition alive and hopes to win a championship with the Owls. Tracy is following in his family’s footsteps, joining his father, brother and grandfather as a Houston Cougar.

Show them Houston outfielders

Saleyna Daniel will be playing SEC softball next season at Mississippi State. Daniel, an outfielder, said she wants to show the power conference what Houston outfielders are all about. Daniel, nicknamed “Silk” is known for her smooth defense.

5 other standouts

Covering five different sports, here are the other five student-athletes who signed Wednesday: