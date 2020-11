1..2...3....Cheese!

No, we are not asking if you want cheese on your No. 1 from Whataburger. Instead, saying to smile for the camera. San Antonio, Texas area basketball stars got to experience the bright lights at the recent VYPE SATX basketball Photoshoot presented by Whataburger.

Check out some of our best #WhataSnaps! (Photos by Bradley Collier / VYPE Media)