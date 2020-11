The Dobie Longhorns are a problem.

The 'Horns smashed Deer Park 41-21 to remain undefeated.

RBs Trevion Williams and Johnathan Baldwin and QB Cameron Gray are three studs in the Dobie backfield. The OL is getting it done in the trenches.

Dobie has Pasadena Memorial next week.

The photos are provided by Andy Tolbert.