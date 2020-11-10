Decatur Flies Alone in 4A Regional Semifinals

Three rounds down in the UIL high school volleyball playoffs, and only one team in the DFW area remains: Decatur, which just so happens to ranked No. 1 in the state with a record of 28-1.

But after fending off a pesky challenger in the regional quarterfinals against Argyle - the third sweep this season against the long-time rivals - Decatur goes up against No. 7 Hereford (25-1), which was a state semifinalist a season ago. Decatur is looking to advance and get to the state tournament since winning it all back in 2018.

In a bit of irony, Decatur's head coach, Catherine Foerster, just so happened to coach Hereford to state last year.

Decatur and Hereford square off at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night in Childress.

Here are the rest of the UIL playoffs

REGION I

Regional Semifinals

Hereford (24-1) vs. Decatur (28-1), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Childress HS

Canyon (19-5) vs. Graham (26-2), 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Childress HS

REGION II

Regional Semifinals

Aubrey (19-7) vs. Gilmer (24-4), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Emory Rains HS

Kennedale (22-3) vs. Farmersville (26-2), 7 p.m. Tuesday, Callisburg HS

REGION III

Regional Semifinals

Robinson (15-9) vs. Bellville (28-3), 7 p.m. Tuesday, College Station A&M Consolidated HS

China Spring (30-0) vs. Huffman Hargrave (24-1), 7 p.m. Tuesday, Caldwell HS

REGION IV

Regional Semifinals

Wimberley (27-4) vs. Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway (19-6), 7 p.m. Tuesday, Cuero HS

Needville d. Devine 25-12, 25-13, 25-5

Class 3A

REGION I

Regional Semifinals

Brownfield (26-2) vs. Holliday (22-4), 6 p.m. Tuesday, Tuscola Jim Ned HS

Bushland (27-2) vs. Henrietta (23-7), 6 p.m. Tuesday, Vernon HS

REGION II

Regional Semifinals

Gunter d. Gladewater Sabine 25-15, 25-13, 25-7

Boyd (28-4) vs. Big Sandy Harmony (21-3), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lucas Lovejoy HS

REGION III

Regional Semifinals

Lexington (30-2) vs. East Bernard (23-4), 7 p.m. Tuesday, Brenham HS

Lorena (22-3) vs. Hardin (28-3), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Madisonville HS

REGION IV

Regional Semifinals

Poth (19-10) vs. Orange Grove (19-5), 7 p.m. Tuesday, George West HS

Ingram Moore (28-0) vs. Goliad (26-3), 7 p.m. Tuesday, Devine HS

Class 2A

REGION I

Regional Semifinals

Plains (21-4) vs. Albany (18-3), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Coahoma HS

Wink (26-2) vs. De Leon (16-5), 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sterling City HS

REGION II

Regional Semifinals

Crawford d. Tom Bean 25-4, 25-8, 25-12

Bremond d. Poolville 25-15, 25-20, 16-25, 24-26, 15-8

REGION III

Regional Semifinals

Beckville (30-2) vs. Jewett Leon (25-9), 7 p.m. Tuesday, Bullard HS

Iola d. Gary 25-8, 25-19, 25-5

REGION IV

Regional Semifinals

Schulenburg (24-8) vs. Harper (15-11), 7 p.m. Tuesday, Universal City Randolph HS

Thrall (20-4) vs. Johnson City (19-8), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Cedar Park HS

Class 1A

REGION I

Regional Semifinals

Sterling City d. Vernon Northside 25-12, 15-25, 26-24, 25-22

Van Horn (9-3) vs. Veribest (19-1), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Monahans HS

REGION II

Regional Semifinals

Dodd City d. Saint Jo 22-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-15

Bryson (10-9) vs. Blum (27-5), 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aledo HS

REGION III

Regional Semifinals

Cumby Miller Grove (13-5) vs. North Zulch (16-14), 6 p.m. Tuesday, Ennis HS

Avery vs. Neches (25-4), 6 p.m. Tuesday, Hawkins HS

REGION IV

Regional Semifinals

Round Top-Carmine (16-4) vs. D'Hanis (23-4), 6 p.m. Tuesday, Stockdale HS

Fayetteville (17-7) vs. Utopia (15-5), 6 p.m. Tuesday, Karnes City HS

Check out other DFW-area volleyball scores