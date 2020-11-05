VYPE Play of the Week (Week 10): Early Electricity Extends Spring's Perfect Season

Check out the VYPE Play of the Week from Week 10 of the 2020 Texas High School Football season. It was voted on by you, the fans! This week's play comes from a Thursday matchup. Vincent Bass' touchdown catch on the game's first offensive play helped Spring improve to 5-0 in a 50-6 win against Aldine Davis.

Week 10 Play of the Week www.youtube.com

